Trimble and Lindenwood host Tennessee Tech

Lindenwood Lions (9-18, 4-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-15, 8-6 OVC)
The Lions are 4-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Thompson is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.
Chris Childs is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.
Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.