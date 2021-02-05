Kent State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Danny Pippen had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (10-5, 7-4). Malique Jacobs added 12 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.
The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes on the season. Akron defeated Kent State 66-62 on Jan. 1.
