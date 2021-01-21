Central Michigan scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 23 points for the Chippewas (6-9, 2-6). Travon Broadway Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.