Duquesne trailed for most of the second half, but the Dukes used a Marcus Weathers layup to pull within 49-46 with 8 minutes remaining. But Diallo hit two free throws, Santos added a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run and UMass kept its lead from there.
Sincere Carry totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Dukes (15-4, 5-2), who began the day in a three-way tie for second place in conference play. Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.