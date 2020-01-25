Mitchell sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds before fouling out for the Minutemen (8-12, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Santos, a freshman, finished with career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Diallo, a sophomore, pitched in with 10 points and 12 boards for his third double-double in the last seven games.