Trio leads Yale past Hawaii in overtime 62-59

HONOLULU — Matt Knowling scored 18 points, Isaiah Kelly had a go-ahead dunk in overtime and August Mahoney made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to help Yale hold off Hawaii 62-59 on Monday night.

Knowling scored eight points and Yale led just 17-16 after a woeful first half. Both teams shot under 30% from the floor. The Bulldogs made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range before intermission, while the Rainbow Warriors whiffed on all five of their tries.