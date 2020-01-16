Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the Phoenix (5-14, 1-5). Marcus Sheffield II added 10 points.
Elon took a 21-20 lead into halftime, but Drexel outscored the Phoenix 43-20 after intermission.
Both teams’ benches accounted for just two points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.