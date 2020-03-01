Joey Calcaterra, the Toreros’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Toreros this season. Pacific defeated San Diego 66-58 on Feb. 1.
