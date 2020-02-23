DJ Mitchell scored 18 points to lead five Santa Clara (18-11, 5-9) players in double figures. Trey Wertz added 17 points, Vrankic scored 12 and Jalen Williams and Jaden Bediako had 10 points apiece.
Pacific outrebounded the Broncos 35-21, including 12-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored Santa Clara 20-4 in second-chance points.
