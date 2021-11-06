But Trotter connected with Terrion Avery on a short touchdown pass to draw the Jaguars within 31-14 at the half. Trotter and Avery connected again late in the third quarter to make it 31-21.
In the fourth quarter, USA (5-4, 2-4) drove inside the 20 with about six minutes left but had to settle for Diego Guajardo’s 34-yard field goal. The Jaguars had one more possession; Trotter’s fourth-down pass falling incomplete at their own 29.
Trotter completed 20 of 32 passes for 138 yards. Avery had a game-high 80 yards rushing on 23 carries to go with his two receiving TDs.
