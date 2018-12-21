Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EST. (ESPN)

Line: Buffalo by 1½.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Troy is trying to win its fourth straight bowl game and get to 10 wins for the third straight season. Buffalo is trying to win a bowl game for the first time. This is Buffalo’s third bowl game — the Bulls lost to UConn in the 2009 International Bowl and to San Diego State in the 2013 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson vs. Troy’s defense: The Bulls have already scored 452 points this season, which is the most in school history. Jackson has thrown for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns this year and also run for seven touchdowns. Troy has forced 27 turnovers this season, which is tied for fifth nationally, and is giving up just 21 points a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo: LB Khalil Hodge. The senior has been one of the most productive defensive players in the country with 139 tackles, including 7½ for a loss. He also has two sacks and an interception.

Troy: RB B.J. Smith. He’s run for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns this season while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Troy’s fourth-year coach Neal Brown has a 34-16 record at the school. The Trojans have won 16 of their past 19 games. ... Troy’s Hunter Reese has a streak of 20 straight games with a tackle for a loss. ... The Trojans have 36 sacks this season which ranks 12th nationally. ... Buffalo is playing its first game against a team from the Sun Belt Conference. ... Buffalo’s Jackson needs two touchdown passes against Troy to tie the school record for TDs in a season. Joe Licata set the record with 29 in 2014. ... Buffalo is the only team in the nation that has had a freshman score a TD in every game.

