Troy faces Arkansas State in conference showdown

Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duke Miles and the Troy Trojans host Caleb Fields and the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. Troy has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 1-2 in conference play. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Fields averaging 4.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Fields is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

