For Troy junior running back B.J. Smith, it starts with the silence. And, he hopes, ends with the silence. For his coach, Neal Brown, it’s about the edge that Smith and many of his teammates bring to the field with them every day.

Last Saturday, in front of a crowd of 85,458 — Nebraska’s 364th straight sellout since 1962 — Smith and his teammates silenced the stunned red-clad believers, who had come out to see new Coach Scott Frost’s first victory at his alma mater.

“Whenever you go on the road, you’re hoping for silence,” Smith said earlier this week. “But when you run out of the tunnel into a stadium like that one and hear all the noise, it becomes that much more of a goal.”

He paused. “We did it early. We did it late. It was a great feeling.”

It was Smith, who was a special-teams player most of last season, who made it a virtual certainty that the crowd inside Memorial Stadium would file out silently when he raced 26-yards for his second touchdown of the day, giving his team a 24-13 lead with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

The Cornhuskers cut the lead to 24-19 and had one last gasp chance late, but safety Will Sunderland made an interception with 2:15 left that put the game away.

It was the second straight season that Troy, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, had gone on the road and won a guarantee game against a Power Five conference school — one with an iconic history.

A year ago, Troy was paid $985,000 to travel to Death Valley to play LSU. The Trojans led 17-0 early, then held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Tigers to win, 24-21. On Saturday, they were paid $1.15 million to travel to Lincoln. They again led 17-0 before holding on for the victory.

“Maybe 17 is our lucky number,” Brown joked. “Being honest, this was different than the LSU win. When we went into that game last year, we were hoping we could give ourselves a chance to win late. We knew we’d have some matchup issues and we would have to play a near perfect game to win.

“Scott Frost is going to get the job done at Nebraska, I have no doubt about that. But it’s a new program — they’re only two games in. When we looked at the matchups last week, we really believed the game was winnable for us.”

Troy’s history can’t match Nebraska’s, but it is more than respectable. The public school in southeastern Alabama, with an enrollment of 14,000 students, first played football in 1909. It resumed in 1946 after World War II and won an NAIA national title in 1968 and a pair of Division II championships in the 1980s.

Under Larry Blakeney, who took over as coach in 1991, it advanced to Division I-AA (now FCS) and then, in 2001, Division I-A (now FBS). Blakeney retired in 2014 and the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium is named in his honor.

Brown, who had coached under Blakeney for four years and had been the country’s youngest offensive coordinator when Blakeney gave him the job at age 27 in 2006, was hired back from Kentucky to take his place.

“It’s a football school and a football area,” Brown said of Troy. “We do 90 percent of our recruiting within a four-hour radius of the school. We recruit a lot of kids who grow up in the backyards of the SEC and the ACC and think they should play at one of those schools. When they come here, they come here with an edge, a chip on their shoulders to prove they’re better than the recruiters thought they were.

“When we go to play in places like LSU or Nebraska, it’s a great opportunity for them to show what they’ve got. I don’t think we go into play anybody feeling scared or not believing we can win.”

Troy had gone to five bowl games and won or tied for the conference title five times under Blakeney, but had faded in his final four seasons, going 17-31. Brown was 4-8 in his first season but since then has gone 10-3, 11-2 (both seasons ending with bowl wins) and is 2-1 this September.

Even so, this season began with a disappointing loss, 56-20 at home to Boise State. Troy had traveled to Boise a year ago and lost 24-13, a game Brown believed was winnable.

“We laid an egg in the opener,” he said. “We won seven in a row to finish last season and we just weren’t in a place mentally to face an opponent that good. It was disappointing, but in the end will help us because it got everybody’s attention. It wasn’t any fun, but it was probably something we needed.”

Brown and his players fully understand that beating Nebraska, even a rebuilding Nebraska, is a big deal. Troy’s first game as an FBS team in 2001 was in Lincoln: a 42-14 loss. In all, the school had played four guarantee games out there, losing the last two by a combined score of 86-0.

“It does show how far we’ve come as a program,” Brown said. “I pointed that out to the players afterward, that 17 years after Nebraska fans gave our team a round of applause for only losing by four touchdowns, we were good enough to come in here and be the better team and win. We’d had some close calls against top teams the last few years but didn’t win. We were the team that was just good enough to lose. The last two years, we’ve gotten over the hump. That’s a nice feeling.”

But no one wants to get carried away. The goal is still to win the Sun Belt Conference title. “We didn’t handle it [the LSU win] well last year,” Brown said. “We said yes to everything, we basked in it a little too much.”

And lost 10 days later to South Alabama. This year, Brown said no to a lot of post-victory requests and is fully focused on Saturday’s game at Louisiana-Monroe. As it happens, Brown is good friends with Scott Satterfield, the coach at Appalachian State — a team that took Penn State into overtime a few weeks ago. The two teams close the season at Appalachian State and there’s a good chance the conference title will be at stake.

“I talked to Scott the other day,” Brown said. “I said to him, ‘Let’s hope our game means something to both teams and to a lot of other people.’ We’ll see.”

Troy’s players and coaches will be listening for the silence on that day too.

