Troy gets 1st win for coach Sumrall in debut at The Vet

TROY, Ala. — Gunnar Watson passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns and Troy scored 31 unanswered points to beat Alabama A&M 38-17 on Saturday night for coach Jon Sumrall’s first victory.

Troy (1-1), which was coming off a 28-10 loss to No. 21 Mississippi, will play Appalachian State next Saturday in Boone, N.C., the announced site of ESPN's College GameDay. The Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 earlier Saturday.