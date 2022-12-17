Troy hosts Agnew and SE Louisiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (7-4) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-6, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -7.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Troy Trojans after Christian Agnew scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-73 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels. The Lions are 3-0 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Trojans have gone 2-3 away from home. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Zay Williams averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is averaging 7.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Boogie Anderson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

