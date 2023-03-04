James Madison plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Troy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (20-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (21-10, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -3; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Troy Trojans. The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt games is 12-6, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. James Madison scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt games is 11-7. Troy ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from deep. Remy Graham leads the Trojans shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Zay Williams is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

