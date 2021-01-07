SLIPPING AT 73: Troy is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.
PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 6-0 when they score at least 61 points and 0-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Panthers are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.
DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 88.2 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Troy has only averaged 61.5 points per game, which ranks 255th nationally.
