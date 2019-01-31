GREENSBORO, N.C. — Demetrius Troy and Isaiah Miller scored 20 points apiece to help UNC Greensboro beat VMI 93-66 on Thursday night for its sixth consecutive win over the Keydets.

Troy was 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while Miller made 9 of 15 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Francis Alonso hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for UNCG (20-3, 9-1 Southern Conference). The Spartans have won six in a row overall — their third such streak this season — and 13 of their last 14.

Troy scored the first seven points in a 15-0 run that made it 37-22 when he hit a jumper with 3:36 left in the first half. VMI trimmed its deficit to nine points early in the second half but Miller answered with a 3-point play as UNCG scored 21 of the next 24 points and led by at least 20 over the final 16 minutes.

Bubba Parham led VMI (7-15, 1-9) with 12 points. The Keydets have lost three in a row and eight of their last nine.

The Spartans have won at least 20 games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

