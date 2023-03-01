Troy plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Arkansas State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-19, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt games is 11-7, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Troy has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 4-14 against Sun Belt teams. Arkansas State allows 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zay Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Omar El-Sheikh is scoring 11.5 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

