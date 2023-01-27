Troy plays South Alabama for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (13-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-13, 2-7 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars host Christyon Eugene and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt action. The Jaguars are 5-4 in home games. South Alabama is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

