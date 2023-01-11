Troy Trojans play the Georgia State Panthers, seek 4th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Troy will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Georgia State. The Panthers have gone 8-4 in home games. Georgia State ranks second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Trojans are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.2 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article