Troy Trojans play the Georgia State Panthers, seek 4th straight victory

Troy Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)
The Trojans are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.
Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.2 points for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Troy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.
Trojans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.