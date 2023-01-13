Troy visits Appalachian State after Gregory's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-9, 2-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays the Troy Trojans after Donovan Gregory scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 67-65 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Mountaineers have gone 6-4 at home. Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 4.3.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from downtown. Kamryn Mitchell leads the Trojans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.9 points for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Zay Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

