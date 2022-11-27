Troy visits No. 9 Arkansas after Brazile's 20-point game

Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1)
The Trojans are 2-0 on the road. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Christyon Eugene averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.
Nelson Phillips is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals. Duke Miles is averaging 14 points for Troy.
