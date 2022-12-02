Troy visits SIU-Edwardsville after Phillips' 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (6-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-2) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Nelson Phillips scored 22 points in Troy’s 74-61 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Cougars have gone 2-0 at home. SIU-Edwardsville averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-1 on the road. Troy scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Damarco Minor is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.0 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

Phillips is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points for Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article