Troy visits UL Monroe following Phillips' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Troy Trojans (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Nelson Phillips scored 22 points in Troy’s 88-78 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Warhawks have gone 7-6 in home games. UL Monroe has a 7-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 9-7 in conference matchups. Troy has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.4 points for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games for Troy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article