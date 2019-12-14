LaBrandon Price had 11 points for the Geoducks. Anthony Grandberry added six rebounds. Lukas Kelly had seven rebounds.
Portland takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.