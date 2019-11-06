PORTLAND, Ore. — Jacob Tryon and Malcolm Porter each scored 13 points and Portland beat Willamette 86-36 on Tuesday night in the Pilots’ season opener.

Walker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-3 opening run and Porter made a layup to give the Pilots a 46-9 lead with 2:47 left in the first half. Willamette missed 30 of its first 35 shots and had scoreless streaks of nearly-seven and five-plus minutes in the first half