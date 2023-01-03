Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC)
The Tigers play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. LSU has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Wildcats and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
Adam Miller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for LSU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.