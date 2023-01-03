Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 17.8 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 6.7.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. LSU has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Adam Miller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

