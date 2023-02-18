Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats host conference foe No. 10 Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -2; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats host Santiago Vescovi and the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers. The Wildcats are 12-3 on their home court. Kentucky ranks seventh in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 5.4 offensive boards.

The Volunteers are 9-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks second in college basketball with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.2 points. Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Advertisement

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article