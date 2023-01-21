Tshiebwe leads Kentucky against Texas A&M

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M Aggies (13-5, 5-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (12-6, 3-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -5.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces the Texas A&M Aggies after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 37 points in Kentucky’s 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Wildcats are 10-1 in home games. Kentucky ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 7.9.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is seventh in the SEC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 5.8.

The Wildcats and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 58.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

