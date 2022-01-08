Kario Oquendo had 22 points, Aaron Cook 17 and Noah Baumann 14 for the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.
Tshiebwe bounced back from a season-low nine points at No. 21 LSU to have his 11th double-double by the break before topping his previous scoring high of 25 points. The junior forward seemed headed for a 20-20 outing before settling for helping Kentucky win the boards 31-25. He finished 13 of 21 from the field.
Washington, handling point guard duties for Kentucky in place of injured Sahvir Wheeler, made 8 of 13 from the field and broke John Wall’s single-game assists mark set in December 2009 with 25 seconds remaining. Davion Mintz made 5 of 7 3-pointers and 7 of 10 overall to finish with 19 points off the bench.
Wheeler injured his neck after running into a hard but legal screen in the early minutes in Wednesday’s loss at LSU. The ex-Bulldog was dressed in street clothes and is being evaluated daily.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia’s initial quick pace forced Kentucky to adjust, and knocking down shots helped the Bulldogs stay within a couple of possessions. They simply fell behind after the break, being outscored 46-26 in the paint.
Kentucky: Washington ably filled in as a facilitator in Wheeler’s place, helping the Wildcats maintain some of their inside-outside game. After starting a step slow, they soon got up to speed and worked the ball around for good looks that fell often.
UP NEXT
Georgia visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.
Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.
