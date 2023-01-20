Tsohonis' carries Long Beach St. past Cal St. Fullerton

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Reserve Marcus Tsohonis scored 17 points and Lassina Traore had a double-double and Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 72-67 on Thursday night.
Jadon Jones scored 13 for Long Beach State (9-10, 3-4 Big West) which despite missing 13-of-17 3-point attempts made 28 of 62 (45.2%) overall.
Jalen Harris scored 18 points for the Titans (10-10, 3-4), Max Jones 13 and reserve Grayson Carpenter 12.
Cal State Fullerton plays Cal State Northridge on Saturday. The Beach plays UC San Diego on Saturday.
