TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting for him in her car at his apartment when he arrived home with his new girlfriend and refusing to leave, a police affidavit said. The football player left with the new girlfriend and pulled into a parking lot, where he said Escobar followed, blocking him in and hitting his vehicle twice with hers.

“The victims stated they were both in fear that she was going to hurt them with her vehicle,” the affidavit said.

Escobar left before police arrived but she was taken into custody when she later returned to the victim’s address.

Advertisement

Escobar told police that she wanted the football player to confess to a sexual relationship in front of his new girlfriend. She said she followed them and blocked them in a parking lot, according to the affidavit. She also said she threw ketchup on the football player’s door and scratched it.

Escobar did not have an attorney listed in court records. She has a court date set for Jan. 9.

“The University is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously,” the university said in a statement Monday. “TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

GiftOutline Gift Article