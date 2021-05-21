The NHL and NHL Players’ Association has sponsored studies since 2017 helping U.S. colleges and universities work through all the details of establishing varsity hockey programs.
The Predators have helped build or plan the addition of four new facilities with seven sheets of ice in Middle Tennessee. Results from the study are expected late this year.
Tennessee and Vanderbilt have men’s hockey teams playing at the club level.
