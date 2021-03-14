Zito had a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter then added a conference record-tying 62-yarder with just over four minutes left in the game that equalled a kick by Murray State’s Paul Hickert in 1986. It was a yard shy of the FCS record.
Eastern Illinois (0-3, 0-3) built a 17-3 halftime lead before the Tigers rallied with a pair of short touchdown runs then Zito’s 62-yarder.
Green threw for 257 yards while Shawn McColley and Devon Starling ran for scores.
Otto Kuhns threw for two touchdowns to Jay Vallie for the Panthers. Jaelin Benefield rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries.
