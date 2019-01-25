Columnist

It was an important game for both teams. High Point, coming off back-to-back losing seasons, had jumped to a 3-1 record in Big South Conference play and was looking for a key road win. Longwood, which has had one winning season in 14 years in Division I basketball, had gotten off to a surprising 10-5 start in nonconference play but was 2-4 in the Big South.

Both teams have first-year coaches, hired to change the culture, as the cliche goes. Not surprisingly, both were on their feet in full throat almost from the minute the game began.

Griff Aldrich of Longwood, in his first year as a head coach, was looking for the 13th victory of his career.

High Point’s Tubby Smith, in his 28th season as a head coach, was looking for his 608th.

“Me coaching against Tubby Smith — are you kidding me?” Aldrich joked before the game. “If I thought about it very much, I’d say, ‘What in the world am I doing in the same building as him?’ ”

And yet there they were inside Longwood’s Willett Hall, in front of a crowd of 1,481 on Thursday night, and Smith was every bit as intense as he was 21 years ago when he led Kentucky to the national championship, playing every home game in front of 23,500 die-hard Wildcats fans.

“This is definitely a whole new ballgame for me,” Smith said about an hour before tip-off. He laughed. “We rode the bus 3½ hours to get here, and we’ll ride it 3½ back tonight after the game. Before I got [to High Point], I hadn’t ridden a bus to a game in 25 years. Heck, even back at Tulsa we had charter airplanes to get to games.

“It’s okay, though. I was a high school coach for six years. I remember pulling out bleachers before games and sweeping up afterwards. I can handle this.”

It was at Tulsa in 1991 that Smith began his nomadic career as a college coach. He spent four years there, then two at Georgia before becoming Kentucky’s first African American head basketball coach in 1997. He won a national championship in his first season there and went to at least the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

But at Kentucky, nine straight seasons without a Final Four trip — even if you’ve won a national title — is heresy. Smith fled to Minnesota in 2007 and promptly turned a team that had just gone 9-22 into a 20-win team in his first season. He won 20-plus games in five of six seasons but was fired in 2013 after reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The school wanted Pitino — not Rick, but his son Richard. Smith went to Texas Tech, turned the program around there in three years and then took the Memphis job. He won 21 games in his second season and then got fired again — this time because the school wanted to bring back legendary alumnus Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.

That was last March. Smith was 66 and had made plenty of money. In fact, he had three years left on his $3 million-a-year contract with Memphis.

“Never thought about retiring,” he said. “I did think about taking a year off to regroup, but then I got the call from High Point. If it had been any other school, I’d have said no. But it was my alma mater. That made it different.”

Smith graduated from High Point in 1973 and had stayed connected to the North Carolina school since; in 2017, he and his wife, Donna, donated $1 million toward the building of an on-campus arena, and the court will bear their names.

High Point has only been playing in Division I since 1999 and has never been to the NCAA tournament. The only school Smith didn’t take to the NCAA tournament — he has been in 18 of them — was Memphis.

Smith didn’t jump at the High Point job after first being contacted by school President Nido Qubein. He called two old friends: Ron Jirsa and Cliff Ellis. Both had coached at the elite level: Jirsa had succeeded Smith as the coach at Georgia, and Ellis had coached at Clemson and Auburn. Jirsa is now an assistant coach at Radford, and Ellis is the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

“I wanted to know what it was like, going from the big time to a mid-major-type program,” Smith said. “I wanted to know how they felt about coaching at a different level — different kind of players, different lifestyle. They both said the same thing: Coaching is coaching.”

Ellis took it a step further. “I told him he’d be crazy not to do it,” Ellis said. “It was his alma mater, a place he loves. And there’s more about it that’s the same than is different.”

“It’s different. A lot different,” Smith said. “But it’s still coaching. I still love it, and I still hate losing.”

Which no doubt explains why Smith was off the bench and loudly in the ears of his players throughout the Longwood game.

“Part of it is because that’s the way I am by nature,” he said. “But I also knew when I took the job that these kids need to know I didn’t come here to retire, that I care about them and about this team as much as any team I’ve ever coached.”

On Thursday, Smith watched his new team shoot the ball horrifically (29.0 percent); fall behind by 13 in the second half and then almost win. The Panthers closed the gap to 52-50 and had the ball with a chance to tie when Jordan Whitehead missed a wide-open layup on a perfectly run play with seven seconds left and Longwood finally made some free throws to hang on, 55-51.

When it was over, Aldrich joked: “Did you see how I out-coached Tubby at the end, letting them get a wide-open layup?”

Smith didn’t quite see the humor in the ending.

“Wide open,” he said softly. “He’s a great kid, but he has trouble finishing sometimes. I can’t get mad at them because they couldn’t have played any harder. My job is to get them to play better.”

The dark suit he was wearing, with a crisp, white shirt and matching pocket square, looked a little frayed. So did the old coach. It would be after 1 a.m. before the bus got back to High Point.

Maybe, someone suggested, he could sleep on the bus. Smith laughed.

“Sleep? After a loss? No way,” he said. “If we’d won, I might sleep, but not after a loss. I’ve never slept after a loss in my entire life. I’ll look at the tape on the way back.”

He smiled. “I know what I’m going to see, but I’ll look at it over and over again anyway. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

UNC Asheville was next up Saturday night. Then there would be another bus ride, to Gardner-Webb, on Wednesday.

It didn’t matter to Smith. As long as there was a game to coach at the end of the bus ride, he’d be happy.

“I’ve called Cliff a couple of times and told him, ‘I should kill you for talking me into taking this job,’ ” he said. “I may call him again tonight. But I’ll wake up in the morning and think, ‘I’ve got a game to get ready to play.’ I still love that feeling — even on nights like this.”

