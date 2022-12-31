Tubelis and No. 5 Arizona host Arizona State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -6; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points in Arizona’s 93-68 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-0 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 4.5.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks second in college basketball with 20.8 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 6.1.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Cambridge is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 steals. DJ Horne is shooting 36.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Kriisa is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

