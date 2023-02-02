Tubelis leads No. 5 Arizona against Oregon after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -8.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona plays the Oregon Ducks after Azuolas Tubelis scored 25 points in Arizona’s 95-72 victory over the Washington Huskies. The Wildcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Arizona averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 7-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 with 13.3 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is scoring 20.0 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Richardson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

