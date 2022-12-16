Tubelis leads No. 9 Arizona against No. 6 Tennessee after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) at Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona plays the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 20 points in Arizona’s 99-61 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Arizona scores 92.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Tennessee has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists. Tubelis is shooting 60.6% and averaging 20.2 points for Arizona.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Julian Phillips is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for Tennessee.

