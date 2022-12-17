Tubelis leads No. 9 Arizona against No. 6 Tennessee after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1) at Arizona Wildcats (9-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -3.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona hosts the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 20 points in Arizona’s 99-61 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Arizona is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 18.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 74.7% for Arizona.

Julian Phillips is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Tyreke Key is averaging 11.2 points for Tennessee.

