Tubelis leads No. 9 Arizona against Texas A&M-CC after 21-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4) at Arizona Wildcats (8-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -23; over/under is 163 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points in Arizona’s 89-75 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Arizona has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Islanders are 0-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. Tubelis is shooting 61.2% and averaging 20.2 points for Arizona.

Ross Williams is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 11.4 points. Mushila is averaging 15.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

