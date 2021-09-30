If the Spartans can have success on the back end of the schedule, everyone will believe Michigan State hired the right man last year to restore the level of excellence that retired coach Mark Dantonio reached several years ago. Michigan State hosts No. 14 Michigan (Oct. 30), plays at No. 11 Ohio State (Nov. 20) and faces No. 4 Penn State (Nov. 27) at home over the last five games of the regular season.