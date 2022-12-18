Tucker scores 15, Georgia State defeats Rhode Island 75-66

ATLANTA — Brenden Tucker had 15 points in Georgia State’s 75-66 win against Rhode Island on Sunday.
The Rams (4-8) were led by Brayon Freeman, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Sebastian Thomas added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Jalen Carey had nine points and four assists.
Johnson scored nine points in the first half and Georgia State went into halftime trailing 36-35. Georgia State outscored Rhode Island by 10 points in the second half. Odom led the way with eight second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.