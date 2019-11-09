The Panthers (4-5, 3-3 SWAC) led 16-0 at halftime and added the Connley-to-Jones touchdown in the third-quarter touchdown before UAPB got on the board.

Trailing 30-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Shannon Patrick threw two touchdown passes to draw the Golden Lions (5-5, 2-4) within 30-20 but Tucker closed out the scoring with a 49-yard TD run for the Panthers.

Patrick completed 15 of 23 passes for 237 yards and the two touchdowns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD