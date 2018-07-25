ATHLETE ABUSE

Senators questioned the sincerity of reforms at the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University in the wake of sex-abuse scandals — using legal papers, emails and accounts of conversations to portray organizations that still don’t fully grasp the pain they inflicted.

At a hearing Tuesday in Washington, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut criticized leaders of the USOC and USA Gymnastics for court filings this month that seek to absolve the federations of legal responsibility for Larry Nassar’s sex-abuse crimes.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and others blistered Michigan State’s interim president, John Engler, for insensitive emails and comments he made during negotiations that produced a $500 million settlement with sex-abuse victims who attended the school.

Nassar, a longtime sports doctor at Michigan State who also volunteered as the team physician for USA Gymnastics, is serving decades in prison for child pornography and other crimes after hundreds of women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical care.

BASEBALL

BALTIMORE — The Yankees have acquired left-hander Zach Britton from the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles for three prospects, a trade that will bolster New York’s bullpen for the stretch run.

Right-hander Dillon Tate is going to the Orioles along with left-hander Josh Rogers and right-hander Cody Carroll. The teams announced the deal Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Britton will serve as a setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman, joining David Robertson, Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder and Adam Warren in an already strong bullpen.

Britton is eligible to become a free agent after this season, which makes him a summer rental for the Yankees in their pursuit of first-place Boston in the AL East.

He began the season on the disabled list after tearing his right Achilles tendon in December. He made his debut on June 12 and has appeared in 16 games, going 1-0 with a 3.45 ERA and four saves. He has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, allowing just three hits over eight innings.

NEW YORK — Yoenis Cespedes is back on the disabled list, and the New York Mets were still trying to determine whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

An announcement had been expected before Tuesday night’s game against San Diego, but about 35 minutes prior to the first pitch Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team was waiting to receive a second opinion and it was unlikely the news conference would take place until afterward.

Following a 6-3 win over the Padres, however, the Mets still had no update.

“We’re still on the second opinion from the second doctor,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “You have to take everybody’s information and make a judgment call on what they all feel. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a situation where two doctors haven’t been able to get together and come to some type of conclusion in the end.”

Cespedes had an MRI and was examined by a foot specialist Monday in an effort to ascertain whether he should have an operation to alleviate chronic heel pain.

PRO FOOTBALL

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s first win was beating the clock.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, who believe the quarterback from Oklahoma can lead them back to respectability and more.

Mayfield finalized his four-year, $32 million deal a day before Cleveland’s players are scheduled to report to training camp and avoided being a holdout. Mayfield’s contract includes a $22 million signing bonus.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, selected with the No. 4 overall pick, remains unsigned. But the Browns are hopeful they can also get the former Ohio State star under contract before their first practice on Thursday.

One of college football’s most popular and polarizing players, Mayfield is not expected to start in his first season for Cleveland. The Browns acquired former Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor during an offseason trade and coach Hue Jackson has made it clear that the veteran will play until Mayfield is ready.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ORONO, Maine — A University of Maine football player has collapsed and died during a preseason workout on campus.

University officials say 18-year-old Darius Minor, a political science major from Locust Grove, Virginia, collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Training staff and first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Minor was in the third week of UMaine’s Freshman Workout. Officials say he was one of 17 first-year student-athletes participating when he collapsed about 15 minutes into a supervised light workout.

Interim athletics director James Settele says the campus is “devastated by this terrible incident.” He says the campus community extends its deepest condolences to Minor’s family.

