Tulane faces South Florida after Cook's 27-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the South Florida Bulls after Jalen Cook scored 27 points in Tulane’s 101-94 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bulls have gone 7-8 at home. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Trey Moss shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave are 9-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 33.4% from deep. Braelee Albert paces the Green Wave shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulls and Green Wave meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.6 assists. Russel Tchewa is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Cook is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

