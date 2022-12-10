Tulane Green Wave and the Buffalo Bulls play in Atlanta, Georgia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) vs. Tulane Green Wave (5-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -6.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave square off against the Buffalo Bulls at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Green Wave have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulane is the top team in the AAC with 16.6 assists per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 5.3.

The Bulls are 5-4 in non-conference play. Buffalo is 1-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 0.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Curtis Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals for Buffalo.

