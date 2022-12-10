Tulane Green Wave and the Buffalo Bulls play in Atlanta, Georgia

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) vs. Tulane Green Wave (5-3)
The Bulls are 5-4 in non-conference play. Buffalo is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 0.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Tulane.
Curtis Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals for Buffalo.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.