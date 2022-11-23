Tulane Green Wave face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) vs. Tulane Green Wave (4-1)
The Hilltoppers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Western Kentucky leads college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.0% as a team from downtown this season. Luke Frampton leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.2 points for Tulane.
Frampton is shooting 64.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.8 points for Western Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.