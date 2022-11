BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Collin Holloway scored 25 points in Tulane’s 75-58 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.

Tulane went 9-4 at home last season while going 14-15 overall. The Green Wave averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.