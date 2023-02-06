Tulane hosts Cincinnati following Cook's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Cook scored 25 points in Tulane’s 90-89 overtime victory against the Memphis Tigers. The Green Wave are 9-2 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Cook averaging 4.5.

The Bearcats are 7-4 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

