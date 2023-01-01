Tulane hosts Memphis after Davis' 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-5, 0-1 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -4.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 24 points in Memphis’ 93-86 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 5-1 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 5.0.

The Tigers are 1-0 in AAC play. Memphis is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Davis is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 19.6 points, six assists and 2.1 steals. DeAndre Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

